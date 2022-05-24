Find Your Free Past Life Astrology Reading & Read Reviews on the Hottest Books on Past Lives, the Afterlife, and Between Lives
Past Life Reading
Your Astrology sun sign provides valuable insight into your most recent past lives. It can help you discover how they may present opportunity and challenges in this life. You don’t need to take a past life quiz or test to learn some basic information about yourself. Jeri Noble has provided a free past life reading for each of the signs.
Reviews of Books, CDs, and DVD’s on Past Lives and Reincarnation
If you already own the Tibetan Book of the Dead, then the following DVD is a must have as an addition to your collection. The narrator for the DVD is Leonard Cohen- a classic voice to tell the history of this great book.
Here you will find book reviews of some of the top selling books on the subject of past lives, reincarnation, the afterlife, and what it is like between lives. You will frequently find new reviews, so be sure and bookmark this page.
- Children’s Past Lives and a Return from Heaven: Two Unique Perspectives about Reincarnation
- “Your Love Life and Reincarnation: Why The Past Is Affecting Your Present and How To Fix It”
- In Death and the Afterlife in Ancient Egypt, John Taylor
- “Good Life, Good Death: Tibetan Wisdom on Reincarnation” by Rimpoche Nawang Gehlek
- “Journey Of Souls” by Michael Newton
- “Many Mansions: The Edgar Cayce Story on Reincarnation” by Gina Cerminara
- “Reincarnation: The Missing Link in Christianity” by Elizabeth Clare Prophet
- “I Have Lived Before: The True Story of the Reincarnation of Shanti Devi” by Sture Lonnerstrand
- “Same Soul, Many Bodies” by Brian L. Weiss
- “What if God Were the Sun,” by John Edward
- “Mystery Of Reincarnation” by J. Allan Danelek
- “Life Between Lives” by Michael Newton