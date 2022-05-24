Elizabeth Jones, Astrologer: Learn Effects of Lunar and Solar Eclipses, This Month’s Astrology Signs
Astrology Articles on Current Key Aspects and Transits for 2008
Read AstroCurrents™, a monthly astrology article that explains how each month’s key astrology aspects affect us all. Be sure and read back reports because some influences run for a number of months.
- September 2008: Part One: Focus on Relationships, Expansion, Health and a Full Moon in Pisces
- August 2008: Part One: Focus on Courage, Passion, Letting Go, Imagination and Solar Eclipse
- August 2008: Part Two: Focus on Balance, Harmony, Maintaining Peace and Creating Order
- July 2008 – Part One: Focus on Discrimination, Nostalgia, Self-Expression, Security
- July 2008 – Part Two: Enthusiasm, Motivation, and Focus
- June 2008 – Part One: Mental Stimulation, Curiosity, and Communication
- June 2008 – Part Two: Nurturing, New Information and Celebrating Life
- May 2008 – Part One: What Matters, Finances, Resources, Nature, and What Makes You Feel Secure
- May 2008 – Part Two: Potent Mercury Retrograde, Two Full Moons, and Sun Enters Gemini
- April 2008 – Part Two: Full Moon in Scorpio, Affairs of the Heart, Practicality and Persistence
- April 2008 – Part One: Cause and Effect, Transformation, Pluto Breaking Down of Old Systems, and New Beginnings
- March 2008 – Part Two: New Directions, Relationships, Limitations, and Letting Go
- March 2008 – Part One: Nostalgia, Sensitivity, and the Home
- January 2008 – Part One: Taking Precautions, Sense of Community, Getting in Touch with Your Goals
- January 2008 – Part Two: Prosperity, Strengthening Relationships, Synchronicity, Transformation, and Mercury Retrograde
Elizabeth Jones is an Astrologer living in Mt. Shasta, California. She began her study of Astrology and Metaphysics at an early age under the tutelage of her grandfather, Ralph Jones. Her web site at www.starpathways.com gives information on how current astrological events are affecting us all, as well as information on the Tarot. StarPathways also offers valuable tools for astrologers that we highly recommend. Elizabeth can be reached at ejones@starpathways.com. Her phone number is 530-926-1999.