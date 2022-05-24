Find USA Massage Schools in Minnesota, Missouri, to Nevada
Pinnacle Career Institute – Kansas City, Missouri
Minnesota
- Everest Institute – Eagan
- Globe University – Woodbury
- Anthem College- St Louis Park – Minneapolis
- Minnesota School of Business – Blaine
- Minnesota School of Business – Brooklyn Center
- Minnesota School of Business – Moorhead
- Minnesota School of Business – Plymouth
- Minnesota School of Business – Rochester
- Minnesota School of Business – Shakopee
- Minnesota School of Business and Globe College – Waite Park
- National American University – Bloomington, Mall of America
- National American University – Brooklyn Center
- National American University – Roseville
- Rasmussen College – Eden Prairie
- Rasmussen College – Mankato
- Rasmussen College – St. Cloud
Mississippi
Missouri
- Pinnacle Career Institute – Kansas City
- Anthem College – Maryland Heights
- Anthem College – Fenton
- Anthem College – Kansas City
- Therapy Training Institute – Kansas City
- Heritage Institute – Kansas City
- Metro Business College – Arnold
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
- The Academy of Healing Arts – Las Vegas
- Everest-Henderson College – Henderson
- Anthem Institute – Las Vegas
- Milan Institute – Sparks
- Nevada School of Therapy – Las Vegas
- Nevada Career Institute – East Campus, Las Vegas
- Northwest Health Careers – Las Vegas
Campuses That No Longer Offer
- Minnesota School of Business – Richfield/Bloomington
- Rasmussen College – Lake Elmo
- Virginia College – Jackson
- Kaplan College – Las Vegas
