Find Massage Schools in Alabama, Colorado, to Delaware

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
- Arizona School of Therapy – Tempe
- Arizona School of Therapy – Phoenix
- Carrington College – Phoenix
- Carrington – Mesa
- Carrington College – Tucson
- Cortiva Institute – School of Therapy – Scottsdale
- Cortiva Institute – School of Therapy – Tuscon
- Northern Arizona Institute – (NAMTI) – Sedona
- Northern Arizona Therapy Institute (NAMTI) – Prescott
- Phoenix Therapeutic College – Phoenix
- The Bryman School – Phoenix
- The Bryman School – Tempe
Arkansas
Colorado
- Denver School of Therapy – Aurora Campus
- Denver School of Therapy – Westminster Campus
- Institute for Business and Medical Careers – Fort Collins
- Institute of Business and Medical Careers – Greeley
- IntelliTec Medical Institute – Colorado Springs
- IntelliTec College – Pueblo
- IntelliTec College – Grand Junction
- Anthem College – Aurora
- Everest College – South Campus – Aurora
- Everest College – North Thornton Campus – Denver
- Heritage Institute – Denver
- Kaplan College – Denver
- Boulder College of Therapy – Boulder
Connecticut
- Branford Hall Career Institute – Branford
- Branford Hall Career Institute – Southington
- Branford Hall Career Institute – Windsor
- Connecticut Center for Therapy – Newington, Groton, and Westport
- Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical School – New London
Delaware
- Dawn Career Institute- Wilmington
- Harris School – Wilmington, Delaware
- National Therapy Institute – Wilmington
- Deep Muscle Therapy School – Wilmington – Continuing Education
