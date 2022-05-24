25 Healthy Habits: A Series for Building Your Body’s Health
Creating a wellness plan includes being conscious about activities in your life that can promote physical, mental and spiritual balance. Taking a consciousness effort to build better health not only takes a regular physical fitness plan, but also the development of healthy habits that build personal strength and integrity when it comes to supporting your physical body’s needs. You will find twenty five tips for improving your health and many are also tips that will help you loose weight along with it.
Healthy Habits Series:
- Volunteering From Working Vacations to Volunteer Work Locally
- Take a Personal or Family Vacation – Weekend Getaways and Travel Destinations for the Body, Mind, or Soul
- Stretching Fitness – Learn Simple Stretching Exercises to Maintain Body Flexibility
- Finding Life Purpose – Two Personality Types for Finding Your Purpose
- Develop a Competive Athletic Skill – Join a Team Sport
- Learning Yoga Positions for Beginners Can Jumpstart Your Fitness Goals
- Plants and Pets – Two of Natures Healers Help Balance Emotional Stress
- Discovering Techniques on How to Meditate – Sit Back, Rest, Relax, and Become Stress Free
- Studies on Laughter – The Lighter Side of Healing
- The Adverse Effects of Drugs and Prescribed Medications – How Conscious are You About What You are Taking?
- Journal Writing – Find the Therapuetic Benefits of Journaling
- Nature for Life and Living in Balance
- A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste
- Choose Your Favorite Form of Personal Growth Therapy
- Exercise and Creating Your Own Work Out Tips
- Braking the Habit – First You Have to Put on the Brakes
- Energy Healing Therapy – East Meet West
- Why Eating Right for Your Body Type Promotes a Long Life
- Creative Workshops and Finding Creative Outlets
- Benefits of Taking Vitamins
- Stress Relief Management
- Being Conscious of At Risk Behavior
- Finding Your Own Spiritual Practice
- Healthy Relationships Support Health and Wellness
- Getting a Yearly Health Check Up and Eye Exams