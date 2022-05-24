Locate Your Favorite Holistic Massage School: Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan to Louisiana
You can easily scroll down and click the link of the Schools in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan or Louisiana and learn about each of the schools and their school training programs.
Louisiana
- Blue Cliff College – Lousiana
- Blue Cliff College – Alexandria
- Blue Cliff College – Houma
- Blue Cliff College – Lafayette
- Blue Cliff College- Metairie
- Blue Cliff College- Shreveport
- Moore Career College – Baton Rouge
- Susan Salvo’s Louisiana Institute of Therapy – Lake Charles
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
- Branford Hall Career Institute – Springfield
- Cortiva – Boston School of Therapy
- Everest Institute – Chelsea
- The Salter School – Fall River
- The Salter School – Malden
- The Salter School – Tewksbury
- Salter College – Worcester
- Lincoln Technical Insitute – Brockton
- Muscular Therapy Institute – Cambridge at Watertown
- Spa Tech Institute – Westboro, Ipswich, Plymouth
Michigan
- Everest Institute – Dearborn
- Everest Institute – Detroit
- Everest Institute – Southfield
- Everest Institute – Grand Rapids
- Everest Institute- Kalamazoo
These Campuses No Longer Offer
- Everest Institute – Brighton
- Americare School of Allied Health – Wheaton
- Lincoln Technical Institute – Lowell
- Lincoln Technical Institute – Somerville
Locate Schools by Clicking on Your State or By Zip Code Using the Search Box Below:
California | Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, and Delaware | Florida | Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, and Kentucky | Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Michigan | New Hampshire and New Jersey | New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Pennsylvania | Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah | Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Canada