Find Massage Schools in Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, and Idaho, etc.
You can easily scroll down and click the link of the Accredited Schools for Massage Therapy in Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, and Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky and learn more about each of the schools and their various massage school training programs.
If you don’t see a school in your general area, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and use the convenient zip code school locator feature.
Georgia
- Anthem College – Atlanta
- Everest Institute – Decatur
- Everest Institute – Jonesboro
- Everest Institute – Marietta
- Everest Institute – Norcross
- Everest Institute – Georgia
- Gwinnett College in Lilburn
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
- Cortiva Institute – Chicago School of Massage Therapy – Chicago
- Cortiva Institute – Chicago School of Massage Therapy – McHenry
- The Pacific College of Oriental Medicine – Chicago
- First Institute – Crystal Lake
- Harrison College – Indianapolis Spa Massage Program
- Northwestern College – Chicago
- Northwestern College – Bridgeview and Naperville
- Rasmussen College – Aurora
- Everest College – Chicago
- Everest College – Marrionette Park
- Everest College – Burr Ridge
- Everest College – Skokie
- The Soma Institute – Chicago
- Khepra School of Massage Therapy
Indiana
- Everest College – Merrillville
- Kaplan College – Indianapolis
- Kaplan College – Hammond
- Kaplan College – Merrillville
Iowa
Kansas
- National American University – Overland Park
- Pinnacle Career Institute – Lawrence
- Heritage Institute – Wichita
Kentucky
- Daymar College School of Massage – East Louisville
- Daymar College – South Louisville
- Daymar College – Bellevue
- Daymar Collge – Owensboro
- Southwestern College in Florence
Campuses No Longer Offering Massage
- Lincoln College of Technology – Marietta
- Lincoln College of Technology – Norcross
- ACT – Riverdale Elite in Atlanta
- ACT – Morrow
- Herzing College – Atlanta, Georgia
- Rasmussen College – Rockford
- Everest College in North Aurora
