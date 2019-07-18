Tips for Luxury Medical Tourism in Beverley Hills, California: Top Clinics and Hotels

Location: Central Beverley Hills

With the continuously rising costs of medical care, particularly surgery, people are traveling far to seek quality medical attention at a fraction of the cost. The nice part of medical tourism is that the travelers get to have a holiday during or after their treatment. Before Americans look beyond their borders for luxury treatment, they should take a look at the clinics in Beverley Hills in California. Because of the community that the clinics are used to serving that includes film stars, the clinics offer world-class services to all their patients. International patients who want to combine a holiday with their medical treatment without worrying about cost can also visit Beverley Hills and enjoy the sunny weather of California while having their luxury treatment. Beverley Hills has a lot to offer both American residents and international visitors in the form of parks, nature parks, day tours, and sightseeing of LA, Hollywood, Beverley Hills, beaches and more.

Top Doctors and Medical Facilities in Beverley Hills

Beverley Hills Plastic Surgery Group on Bedford Drive, run by Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. John Lake, provides a wide range of cosmetic surgery options. They begin by consulting with the patient on Skype where they can take a look at the problem directly and through pictures. Each of the two doctors gives an opinion on how the problem is going to be solved and they create a treatment plan for the patient long before the patient arrives. By the time the patient arrives at the Beverley Hills Plastic Surgery Group offices, they already have a clear idea of what is going to be done. Beverley Hills Plastic Surgery Group has transformed thousands of patients while providing the VIP treatment and pampering expected of any plastic surgery practice based in Beverley Hills.

Dr. Mark P Solomon on 9033 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverley Hills, has been providing many plastic surgery options to medical tourists from all over the world for more than 20 years. His expertise and exceptional results continue to draw patients from America and all over the world. Their service includes hotel and transportation reservations and treatment of patients in the comfort of their hotel rooms.

Top Cosmetic Dentistry Clinics in Beverley Hills

Beverley Hills Dentists on 436 N. Bedford Drive, Beverley Hills, provides a long list of cosmetic dental services. Their patients include the A-listers such as film starts, athletes, musicians and international celebrities so they are used to treating their patients like stars. They use the latest tools and technology in the industry to give their patients the most beautiful smiles, irrespective of the original problem. People travel from all over the world to get the best cosmetic dentistry services at Beverley Hills Dentists where they are treated like stars.

Dr. Lawrence Rifkin’s office is located on 414 N. Camden Drive. He has more than 40 years’ experience in dentistry therefore his level of technical expertise is unparalleled. He also cares about patient experience and provides outstanding care and attention which is why he created a retreat-like environment in his office on the 12th story. He provides cozy guest waiting areas complete with every imaginable service and a private treatment suite for the highest discretion. Such facilities suit those with discerning tastes and those who are used to being treated like stars.

Where to Stay

By using Reservations.com, you can easily connect with world-class specialists to create the most unique and memorable stay right now: book accommodation at the Beverley Wilshire – this is a Four Seasons Hotel. It is conveniently located on Wilshire Boulevard close to the dentists and the cosmetic surgery clinics mentioned above. For example, it is only 0.3 miles from the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. It is a non-smoking hotel that offers a Mediterranean-style pool, on-site dining and concierge services.

Another hotel that is conveniently located close to the plastic surgeons and the cosmetic dentistry clinics is The Peninsula Beverley Hills on South Santa Monica Boulevard just a few minutes from each of the four clinics mentioned above. It offers world-class dining, a famous spa, and a rooftop pool. The rooms have signature furnishings, Italian marble bathrooms, fireplaces, balconies with views, entertainment and internet facilities. There are many restaurants in the area for those who prefer to eat out.