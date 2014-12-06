Adriaan Brits authored the the new edition of “Enemies of Europe, the rise of extremism in Britain” is a must read. Headlines in the EU are frequented with “Britain leaving the EU”, “Extremism in Europe” and “Extremists in the UK”. However when a European airliner is shot down over Ukrainian airspace and we have sanctions against the EU from other large countries in the world, the people of Europe realize that much more is at stake. The recent events in Paris, with Charlie Hebdo and the event at a Jewish kosher shop shocked the world. Now, it is clear that extremism in Europe is on the rise and that solutions are desperately required. The problem is that Extremism exists on both the far right and left sides and that both Judaism and Islam are extreme and fundamentalist religions. Europe is now wedged between the two sides. Enlightenment about the current situation is much needed, along with a social solution to extremism. Fighting fire with fire seems to be the shortsighted solution on both sides at present. This new book will take you on a journey into what is really happening in Europe.

As a fair weather friend to the EU, few countries have benefited as much from the European Union as Britain did. Thousands of European students traditionally visit the UK on summer holidays and even larger numbers attend University in the UK. However since the acceleration of an ageing demographic in Europe, which is in stark contrast with GDP and population growth in the developing world, it has become clear to the UK that there is a bigger market outside of the EU. Hence some extremist elites will happily turn on the Europeans who loyally supported the UK for so many years for the sake of short term gains.

The word “Extremism” is often only used to describe those who have extreme Muslim beliefs. However other Abrahamic monotheistic religions such as Judaism and Christianity are equally extreme and based on fundamentalism. We fail to recognize it to the extent that now, the two opposing sides are about to torpedo one another, which could lead to severe social problems across Europe, but particularly in Britain.

In some cases, the word “Extremist” is also used to label anyone who simply disagrees with the status quo, but unfortunately, far right extremism which is rapidly on the rise, is not called extremism. Instead it is desperately embraced by the growing lower class in Britain who are keen to see their wages return to normal. This extremism is now promoted to them as a solution to their problem. If the polarization which is incited against fellow Europeans by Nigel Farage and David Cameron is not extreme, then what is extreme then?

The EU commissioner told British politicians in no uncertain terms that their false sense of superiority over other Europeans is not acceptable. Angela Merkel followed on by explaining that she would rather not have Britain in the EU, than an EU which treats people unfairly. For the first time, leadership in the EU is on the side of the average man on the street in Britain, who suffered as a result of the agenda of extremist elites. This publication is thought provoking. Every European, sociology and political science enthusiast should consider it’s contents. If we consider what is happening in the world, it is not only a handful of people who died in Paris at Charlie Hebdo – but also thousands of innocent children in Gaza. We have no proof that these issues are connected, however both sides of the equation represent a huge problem to the world.