Articles Offering Reflective and Inspirational Thought

Rhia’s Corner: Topical Articles That are Both Inspiring and Reflective

Rhiannon Waits is a syndicated columnist with her column published in 14 different countries and translated into

4 different languages. She is also a Published author with her latest Book being released January 21,2006.

Rhiannon Waits travels the world as a motivational and spiritual speaker. She is know as an ancient Oracle or a

psychic medium in many arenas. Her column, "Rhia’s Corner", has been published and translated in numerous

magazines through different countries.

Read an indepth book review of Rhia’s new book, "Little Lessons on

Love and Life": Timeless Messages with a Modern Voice.

You can purchase her new book the book "Little

Lessons on Love and Life." or book private sessions, schedule speaking engagements or attend book signings

by calling 850-941-4190. You can also visit her website: RhiannonWaits.com.

She lives in Pensacola Florida with her life Partner, Steve and her children. Rhiannon Waits is a renowned Psychic/Medium.

