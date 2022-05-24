“Free Tarot Readings by Alison Day give you information to inspire hope and courage.”

Alison Day has had a fascination with telling fortunes and Reading Tarot Cards ever since she went for her first reading at the age of sixteen. She found that each reading brought comfort and helped provide clarity when she was clouded with confusion.

Through meditation, Alison’s ability to access the guiding voice of her intuition became stronger, and the constant stream of messages and images became clearer and easier to understand.

However, it was only when a close friend expressed a desire for information on how to give free tarot readings that Alison decided it would be fun to learn too. Little did she know at that time how much a part of her life it would become.

Alison soon developed her own relationship with the Tarot cards deck and a unique style of interpretation. Now she has an international client base, offering readings over the telephone as well as face-to-face.

We feel very fortunate that Alison has agreed to offer the Tarot readings on our web page, and dedicate a portion of her busy schedule to corresponding with our visitors. We hope you enjoy her interpretations as much as we do.

Here are Alison’s own comments about the Tarot Deck

“I believe Tarot is an ancient form of counseling, rather than fortune telling. For me, a reading captures the essence of the moment as experienced by the client, picking up on influences or lessons from their past and showing possibilities for the future.

A responsibility comes with the Tarot, and the practice must be treated with respect and humility. The majority of people consult the cards in a time of confusion or distress, hence the need to deal with people and their feelings responsibly.

If I were asked what do I hope to provide for each of my clients, I would answer clarity of mind and boldness of heart. For most of us it is our fear that causes distress, fear of failure, fear of rejection, fear of loneliness, and so on. The Tarot can bring comfort and reassurance.

However, readings should never be used as an emotional crutch, which is sometimes very tempting to do, especially on the Internet. We limit the number of daily readings on these site pages and suggest that it is counter productive to address the same issue or question with more than one reading. In actual fact, it is always your first reading for any issue that will be the most appropriate.

I believe the secret to happiness is to be able to truly live in the moment and embrace it as though it was your last, with no regard or concern for the past or the future. I know how difficult that is to achieve for most of us and I hope that by sharing the insights and messages of these tarot readings I can evoke hope and courage in all of you.”

We’re thrilled and proud to be able to link up with Lotus Tarot, probably the best Free Tarot Card Readings site on the internet today.

By clicking on the link below you will be taken to Alison Day’s site, where you will be able to access free on-line card readings and lots of other tarot related information, including a free learn the Tarot deck course, metaphysical articles, an active discussion forum, card interpretations, and loads of links to other great stuff.

To get a free reading, you will need to register your email address with the site. Alison's readings are both accurate and upbeat.

