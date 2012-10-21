Relationship help: Families and couples (UCLA video series)

Relationship advice – the Phsycological aspect of relationships in Families and Couples.

For readers with relationship issues or those who’d simply like to improve their relationships, here is an interesting collection of videos that were taught publically by UCLA, presented by Professor Benjamin Karney at UCLA live. This is useful for those undergoing counceling who’d like to have a more in depth understanding of relationship issues and resolution.

The areas of prolem solving in relationships are fairly broad for couples, friends, family and even professional relationships. Making time and having the necessary rules in place to manage resolution of most problems in relationships could be complex although achievable. Whilst causes for relationship issues could include problems with money, sex, domestic disputes and conflict, a lack of priorities, lack of trust, there are certainly various forms of therapy and self help available to provide resolution.

Choosing happiness in life is certainly something that should be a common goal of couples, friends and everyone who wishes to improve relationships. The art of listening and being genuinely interested to understand the other parties view is something which goes a long way in conflict resultution, but also the way forward. The video series presented by UCLA is an excellent self help tool for relationships. From maintaining open channels of communication, to spending quality time together with people to also being realistic about usual relationship challenges: there are several areas that can be explored which will all lead to better healthier relationships.

UCLA hosts a unique series of Phsychology videos on their youtube profile – readers who enjoyed the above videos should explore further options on relationship and phsychology videos online offered by UCLA and other top universities. There is in fact a relationship institute at UCLA.