New CBD Products Worth Checking Out

CBD has taken the world by storm! People are seeking natural alternative medicines while they ditch pharmaceutical drugs that have a long list of side effects. They are also looking for real solutions as opposed to the masking of symptoms that comes with pharmaceuticals. People are buying CBD for all types of health conditions including chronic pain, depression, anxiety, cancer, cancer pain, digestive system disorders, multiple sclerosis, insomnia, stress, autoimmune diseases and arthritis. With the growing interest in CBD came product innovation. CBD started out as an oil, then new products were gradually created out of it. Now, people are free to choose from a long list of products that deliver CBD.

Naturally consumers should choose these innovative products from reputable sources and one of the best sources is Kushly.com. Kushly is a leader in the high-quality organic non-GMO certified CBD products. They only source their hemp from fully audited FDA and US Hemp Authority certified farms that exceed the American Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) standards. Also, their CBD is checked for quality, purity and potency by independent laboratories. Some of the new products available from Kushly are listed below:

1. Vegan CBD Gummies

CBD edibles are one way to take CBD and they have become tremendously popular in the past few years. Besides delivering CBD into the body, they are tasty and they are a simple and discreet way to take CBD. Kushly begins by purchasing premium grade organic non-GMO hemp with less than 0.2% THC from Kentucky farmers. Then they extract full spectrum CBD (with terpenes, oils and other cannabinoids) using the CO 2 extraction method that ensures that consumers are safe from any harmful chemicals. Just to make sure, they work with certified companies and independent laboratories to certify quality, purity and potency of their product. Then they make gummies with this high-quality CBD.

Kushly’s CBD gummies give peace of mind to any consumer who is concerned about passing drug tests after taking CBD since the products contain less than 0.2% THC. They also have products with ZERO THC. There are no psychoactive effects and hardly any adverse side-effects. CBD gummies are particularly popular with kids who struggle to take CBD oil. To kids, these products look like any sweets (candy) and they like them.

2. CBD Anti-Ageing Cream

Kushly has come up with a very interesting anti-aging cream, CBD Anti-Aging Cream with Apple Stem Cells! For those who have been paying through the nose for expensive anti-aging creams that work only temporarily and cause health problems, here is a natural solution. CBD increases the regenerative ability of the skin. It also acts as an anti-oxidant that prevents skin damage caused by free radicals. It is an anti-inflammatory that reduces inflammation in the skin, particularly under the eyes, reversing or preventing early appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Another way that it works is by improving blood circulation which improves the health and look of the skin. Apple stem cells also have a regenerative effect on the skin. The combined effect of these two super ingredients is healthy young-looking skin. Celebrities such as Michele Obama and Jennifer Lopez have been using it right from the beginning when it was only available from Switzerland. Now it is available for all consumers online.

One advantage of this product is that it is free from parabens, petroleum oil and other harmful ingredients.

3. Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures

CBD oil tends to have a natural earthy taste that feels like one is taking olive oil and that is not a nice experience. Some consumers find it hard to take it by mouth. That is why Kushly has created flavored tinctures out of CBD oil. They start with premium grade organic non-GMO hemp from farmers in Kentucky. Then they extract full spectrum CBD using the safe CO 2 method. Then they make tinctures by infusing the oil with mint, cinnamon, lemon or vanilla. The result is CBD that is tasty and easier to consume orally and there is no dreading the moment when a dose is due. The infused natural flavors also bring their own health benefits which consumers can enjoy.

4. Topical CBD Ointment

Kushly Topical CBD Ointment is another interesting new product. It is made by taking high quality CBD extracted from organic non-GMO hemp from reputable farmers in Kentucky and infusing it into moisturizing cream. The product has an extremely smooth texture and there is no oily feeling after use. It is applied to the troubled area on the body where it is immediately absorbed into the skin and it immediately works directly on the targeted area. This is particularly useful for application to joints and superficial muscles. Topical application on the target area has a faster effect than taking CBD orally where it takes up to 2 hours before the effects are felt. The skin benefits from the moisturizing effects of the cream.

Image Credit: Kushly.com (Cody Alt, CEO and founder of the Kushly CBD company)

Ongoing Research and Development

Research and development of new CBD products is ongoing. There will be other new products introduced in future. The industry lacks government control right now therefore consumers are at a loss as to which available products are the best. They should check out the manufacturer instead of making a buying decision based on appearance or by price only. Do the farmers comply with the rules of organic farming? Do they use non-GMO seeds? Do they harvest and dry the herbs properly? Does the CBD manufacturer use a safe extraction method? Is the purity, potency and quality checked by an independent laboratory? Can you see the certificates that confirm all the answers? If the manufacturer passes all the questions, then consumers can then trust their products and rely on the information presented on the label.

Great quality CBD is really surging in demand:

Doctors who recommend CBD are unlikely to direct people to the cheapest options on the market. Once consumers are satisfied with a particular manufacturer then they can trust all the products in across an entire range. Kushly is one such manufacturer that passes all the questions and produces according to high standards. As Sam Conley, the COO at Kushly.com said: “We’re proud to share premium American CBD products of an uncompromised source with people worldwide. Our growing number of wholesale clients, affiliates and CBD white-label agreements show that the market is receptive to great quality products and that people are genuinely interested in the overall benefits CBD cannabidiol can give them”.