Your Money or Your Life Audio Program Teaches Financial Independence

How comfortable are you with money? Not necessarily with how much you have or don’t have, but the impact money has on your life as a whole?

In the audio program Your Money or Your Life: 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence (Sounds True) Vicki Robin offers a guide for listeners to gain the knowledge and comfort to develop a positive relationship with money.

Robin states that “money is energy,” and by being more conscious about it, the value you find in it, whether you have a lot or a little, will change and help improve the overall quality of life you lead.

Sustainable Living Author Vicki Robin

Vicki Robin is an esteemed author who has travelled all over the world as a lecturer and presenter of financial presentations. Her audiences have included individuals, corporations, non-profit organizations, and more. With messages of lowering consumption and establishing sustainable lifestyles, Robin has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Good Morning America. Her ideas have been written about in many publications, including The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek.

In 1992, Robin and the late Joe Dominguez released the book Your Money or Your Life: 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence (Viking Penguin) as a guide for people to recognize that money is not a separate sphere in life. Their holistic financial perspective pointed out that money affects the clarity of values and overall purpose of life. A lack of connection with money has an impact on the state of family and community relationships as well.

Audio Program Offers Financial Guidance

Money worries is undoubtedly one of the top concerns of people of all ages and stages in life. Common questions people have include: Do I have enough money? Am I going to run out? Do I make enough money? Do I spend too much? How can I control my debt?

The bestselling book by Robin and Dominguez is now available as an audio program. Your Money or Your Life is designed for people who want to plan efficiently for future money needs, who want to overcome past money problems, and who desire to have a better grip on their present day-to-day spending.

Listeners are encouraged to be more conscious and comfortable with their personal financial situation. The program covers a wide of topics, including steps to develop a life that’s enjoyable with the income you have and how to find fulfillment on a personal level rather than with the amount of money you have. Overall, Robin encourages listeners to form a more healthy attitude towards money in general.

Start Your Own Positive Relationship with Money

By developing confidence in financial matters, you allow yourself to relax and enjoy life as it should be. Robin delivers sound advice on how to cultivate a positive relationship with money, allowing yourself freedom from anxiety regardless of how much you think you don’t have.

Your Money or Your Life is an excellent holistic financial program available as a 2 CD set or audio download. With references to true financial independence journeys, listeners will be able to relate to the wealth of knowledge shared by Robin.

To learn more, please click > Your Money or Your Life by Vicki Robin

