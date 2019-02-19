Treating your best friend: CBD for dogs

There are different levels of materials within the natural hemp or cannabis plants. CBD levels change depending on how the plant is bred. Most CBD essential oil originates from commercial hemp, which often has an increased CBD content than cannabis.

Cannabidiol (Commonly referred to as CBD) suddenly became popular recently due to its availability in various street health shops. CDB was viewed previously as an option, and it is only recommended for those who are seriously ill. Right now, CBD oil is becoming more and more popular among people who care about their health and wellness because it has been proven to provide relief from so many illnesses.

CDB is a marijuana extract that is non-intoxicating and has been proven to cure lots of medical problem such as sleeplessness, epileptic seizure, inflammation, anxiety and much more.

Creators of CBD oil use different solutions to extract the substance. The extracted content is then put into a package before it can be called CBD oil. CBD oil as many different advantages and it is used in a variety of ways.

As more and more research is done on CBD for dogs, it continues to show the possibility of revolutionizing medicine both for dogs and human. Lots and lots of researches are being carried out on a daily basis on CBD because there is a lot that is still unknown about this awesome plant.

CBD does not get your dog high; it is not psychoactive

Cannabidiol, unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, doesn’t create any euphoric sensations and that is what makes the compound very important and so unique. Being an inert compound, CBD oil for dog provides a lot of medicinal benefits without the high of THC, and this is a plus for both the legal and medical point of view. CBD oils are not derived from marijuana; they typically originate from hemp. Dogs will never get “high” after using CBD oil; they tend to get relaxed without feeling intoxicated. Hemp oil is healthy for your pets because of the lack of THC.

Side effects of CBD in dogs

As of now, there is no scientific data stating the side effects of using CBD for dogs. However, there are some possible side effects based on how CBD affects human.

Lower blood pressure: Using a high dose of CBD can cause a temporary drop in the blood pressure. Regardless of how small the drop is, it will create a feeling of light-Headedness.

Dry mouth: CBD has been proven to decrease saliva production in human, and it will lead to an increase in thirst for dogs.

Drowsiness: CBD has been proven to be very effective in treating anxiety, but its calming effect can also lead to drowsiness. This drowsiness is often associated with higher doses.

CBD oil is legal and safe for dogs

Cannabidiol or CBD doesn’t get your dog high. Therefore, it is legal almost in every country. THC is the illegal part of Cannabis, and that is what is tested in the drug. However, there is a difference between hemp and cannabis. Hemp is used in producing the THC-free CBD oil for dogs, and this is key.

Although medical marijuana may be illegal, non-THC or low-grade THC Cannabidiol is often available.

So many researches have shown the medical benefits of CBD, but the most important benefit is that it is safe regardless of whether you take it over an extended period or take a high dose. However, CBD will reduce the activities of the liver enzymes that metabolize drugs, so you might want to visit your vet before using CBD for your dog if the dog is on medication. Almost all of the CBD oil available for dogs and pets in general are produced from hemp oil. Therefore, it has very little or no traces of THC at all. This is the reason why hemp-based CBD products are legalized for both animals and human in almost all countries including all the 50 states in the US.

CBD is very healthy, and it could also be a life-saver for your pets and dog. As CBD becomes more and more popular, holistic vets and pet owners are getting drawn to its numerous and diverse health benefits. You can rest assured that the side effects are mild and pets get used to CBD in no time.

The Benefits of CBD for dogs

What are the health benefits of CBD for dogs? There is a wide range of benefits for using CBD oil for dogs, they all happen to be similar to medical marijuana through research, and that research continues till this day. Research has shown that this Hemp oil can eradicate seizures in dogs.

A lot of people use CBD oil to help solve the anxiety problems of their dog. Some also use the oil for relieving pain in dogs.

Further health benefits of CBD oil for dogs include:

Arthritis prevention

CBD contains a great amount of anti-inflammatory properties which is effective in reducing joints swelling that always result in arthritis in dogs.

CBD reduces the risk of seizures and severity

Research has shown that CBD is very effective in reducing seizures duration as well as reduce the number of seizures that occur in a given day.

CBD helps reduce anxiety in Dogs

CBD contain certain compounds that produce calming effects by working through the endocannabinoid system in both dogs and human.

CBD Helps in fighting Cancer

CBD has been proven to show some positive effects when fighting cancer. There have been reports that CBD fights against the growth of tumor cell and also improve the cell growth positively.

CBD increases your dog’s appetite

There are some periods when dogs refuse to eat, CBD can help increase the appetite of your dog if this happens.

CBD helps cure inflammatory bowel diseases

Research has proven that CBD can restore normal gut motility in inflammatory bowel disease and also prevent colitis (also known as IBD)

CBD helps in reducing autoimmune disease and chronic inflammation

CBD is very effective in reducing the release and production of inflammatory cytokines that are responsible for hypersensitivities, allergies and autoimmunity. It also helps in suppressing Th17 dominance that happens to be the main cause of autoimmune diseases.

CBD helps improve cardiovascular health

Research has shown that CBD helps improve the heart health by reducing irregular heart rate and damage from damaged blood vessels, dilate the arteries and protect the blood vessels from damage, reduces blood pressure and heart rate that is associated with anxiety and stress.

CBD helps with neurodegenerative diseases and also protects the nervous system.

CBD has been proven to be effective for degenerative myelopathy as well as spine and nerve diseases in both dogs and human. It is also effective for treating ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease by shielding the brain cells from toxicity. CBD also help older dogs by shielding the brain cell from death that is caused by toxins and free radicals.

CBD Helps in relieving pain

Scientists are now considering the cannabinoid in CBD as a new alternative for treating chronic pain because it works so well. CBD is also very effective for the following:

1) Decreasing pain and that includes nerve related pain and neuropathy

2) Decreases the level of inflammatory on oxidative stress that causes premature ageing and degeneration.

3) Helps in reducing inflammation

4) Helps in decreasing the inflammatory effect in acute pancreatitis.

5) Helps in reducing intestinal inflammation that is related to irritable bowel disease.