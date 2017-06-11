Too Much Debt Is The Root Cause Behind Misbalanced Health And Mental Conditions

Everyone is suffering from the shackle of debt, then what makes it different? Well, studies have indicated that being in debt for long can affect your health mentally and physically, as well. There are multiple forms of debt available, from credit card debt to student loans, medical debt to even some personal loans from multiple banks and financial institutions. Some debts come handy with average interest rates, but there are others too, which are associated with maximum interest rates. Paying on time is the solution of all problems, but monetarily broke can give rise to some serious consequences.

Health issues to follow:

Well, you might not be acquainted with this fact but too much of debt pressure can turn a toil on your body. You will start feeling mentally and physical depressed, which can sometimes turn out to be fatal. The common health problem, which people face with too much of loan burden on their shoulders, is high blood pressure. They cannot tolerate unending calls from debt collectors, who are threatening them to pay the money. People within the age group of 24 to 32 have the tendency to be sufferers of poorer health. Higher blood pressure is not at all good and is a risk factor for stroke and heart diseases later.

Leading to anxiety:

Another health issue of being too much in debt is anxiety. Some researchers have found out that being in too much of debt can force people to perceive stress levels on a higher stretch. They get to the value of 11.7% more of anxiety level than what you see in an average. Higher stress level can eventually give rise to high blood pressure, which can turn out to be fatal after a certain span of time. Therefore, keeping low on debt is the only way out. And how to do that can be learnt easily after you research well online for some details. Looking for the best way to pay off credit cards and going for it is always a smart move and if you have not yet learned about it then check it out now.

Linked to depression:

Just like anxiety, debt is the root cause behind depression. As you cannot proceed further to repay the amount that calls for your unworthiness, which will finally lead to depression. In some cases, lenders go to the severe cases of threatening you to hamper your family members if you cannot repay the money on time. And even after trying hard if you cannot repay the loan, than causes to depression. Furthermore, that unending tension of keeping your near and dear ones safe and secure adds more as a fuel to your tension. You can easily lose control over your temperature, easily.

Lower your immunity level:

Too much of depression and anxiety are some of the reasons, which can lower your current immunity level. Even though there are no such large scale studies done on immunity and debt, this is not quite hard to draw the conclusion in between the two associates. Chronic stress can always suppress immune system and being in debt is no less than chronic stress. Money worries are enough to keep you awake all night and can impair the body’s ability to fight back infections when the time comes.