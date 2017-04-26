Tips for Making Your Hair Look Better Than Ever

Most people spend at least some of their time finding the perfect hairstyle. They also want their hair to be healthy, clean, and attractive. What may surprise a few people is that some of the measures they take actually lessen the beauty of their hair. Here are some tips that will help your hair look great and be healthier than it’s ever been.

Pay Attention to Your Diet

Just like the rest of your body, the hair needs nutrients in order to be healthy. Learning more about the type of vitamins and minerals your hair needs is the first step to making a few key changes in your eating habits. Did you know that by adding more lean protein, vitamin A, and several of the B vitamins to your diet will result in stronger and healthier hair? Try these for a start and see what happens.

Be Mindful of the Heat

Think of how much heat you subject your hair to on a daily basis. It’s not all about blow dryers, styling combs, and hot rollers. It’s also about the temperature of the water used for your shower.

Many people don’t stop to think that steaming hot water in the shower could be bad for their hair. In fact, it removes more of the natural oils than necessary and increases the odds of split ends and general frizz to appear. If you are serious about hair frizz control, wash your hair using water that is no more than lukewarm. More of the right oils will remain in place and the frayed look will be a thing of the past.

Employ the same strategy when you use a dryer. There are different settings on those devices for a reason. You’ll find that a lower heat setting still leaves the hair manageable and with just the right amount of luster.

Avoid Harsh Chemicals

There are many products on the market today that are designed to help consumers create any type of hairstyle they want. While that’s great, always find out what’s in a product before you apply it to your hair. Try to go with something that uses more natural ingredients and relies less on harsh chemicals to achieve the desired effect.

Expect to spend more time evaluating different hair care options, but your efforts will pay off. When you want to go with a style that calls for curls or waves, focus your attention on natural curl products rather than something designed to beat your hair into submission at all costs. The look will be better and you won’t have to worry about damaging your hair.

Whether your hair is as straight as a board or there is lots of curls that you want to tame, there are ways to create the desired style without hurting your hair. Take the time to learn more about what to avoid, what to use, and how often to use it. You may have to let go of some old habits, but replacing them with better choices will ensure your hair always looks great.