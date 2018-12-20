The New Farm Bill, THC and CBD: commentary from Terravidaonline

CBD is now legal in the US. This is a result of the new Farm Bill. Let’s consider a brief overview of the Farm Bill as well as the CBD products that are currently available. More importantly, let’s educate ourselves on the difference between THC and CBD:

The Farm Bill:

The 1930’s saw the introduction of the first Farm Bill, a necessary step to help ease the devastating effects of the Depression and catastrophic effects of the Dust Bowl. In the 85 years since, numerous bills have been passed which include measures such as subsidies, crop insurance and nutritional support; helping farmers overcome financial difficulties while making their prices more competitive.

The final draft of the 2018 Farm Bill has been approved by Congress and is about to be signed by President Trump, finally making CBD legal in the US and allowing the cultivation, transportation across state boundaries, manufacture, sale and possession of hemp products. Struggling farmers in tobacco growing regions will now also have the option of changing to hemp farming as a cash crop.

Decades after hemp farming was banned because of its link to marijuana its cultivation was allowed on an experimental basis in the 2014 farm bill. The new Farm Bill removes CBD from its current Schedule 1 status as long as hemp production follows the regulations laid out in the law.

The Farm Bill lays down other restrictions too:

Section 10113 states that the cannabis plant cannot contain more than 0.3% THC. Each state will have to submit a plan to the Secretary of USDA for approval before licensing and regulation can take place. States that don’t will have a program constructed by the USDA and will have to comply with federal laws. It outlines how violators will be able to become compliant, which activities will be considered as felonies and how they are to be punished. Cultivating without a license, plants with an over 0.3% THC and repeat offences are some of the punishable violations mentioned. The crops will be highly regulated whether grown for industrial purposes or personal use and hemp farmers will now be able to insure their crop, obtain financing or loans and will also have access to other federal and state benefits.

How does THC differ to CBD?

Even though the cannabis plant consists of 85 known cannabinoids, two are universally recognized: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). They both have the same molecular structure with a different atom arrangement, causing different effects when used.

CBD is the extraction of the hemp plant and is sold in the form of gels, creams, oils and supplements. THC is the psychoactive compound of marijuana, usually inhaled.

Scientists have discovered that the human body has a network of receptors in the Endocannabinoid System that interact with cannabinoids which seem to assist vital bodily functions by transmitting messages through neurotransmitters in the brain to various cells.

CB1 receptors are found mostly in regions of the brain which control memory, emotion and motor coordination. CB2 receptors are prevalent in the nervous and immune systems.

Unlike THC, which binds directly to CB1 receptors when used, resulting in a “high”, CBD does not directly bond with the CB1 and even negates the binding of THC.

Typical CBD products that are produced in the US:

Conclusion:

The US moved to bring the law in line with research. Whereas producers will follow legal guidelines to ensure consumers are safe from low THC, it is still important to source a supplier that produces non-GMO certified products. Consumers should be wary of cheap products from Asia: this is because quality may be compromised by contaminated soil. “Made in USA” and “non-GMO certified” are crucial safety considerations – in addition to clearing any medical decisions with your Doctor.