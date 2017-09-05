It isn’t uncommon for people to skip higher education and plough straight into a job. However, higher education has endless benefits for you in the long-term. Whilst it might be a drag to complete UK essays and attend lectures on a daily basis, you’re career, social and personal development will benefit you massively. At the end of the day, it’s no surprise that those with higher education qualifications earn a greater salary than those without.

Career Benefits

By participating in higher education, your opportunity to earn more money will be greatly increased. For example, statistics shows that GCSE graduates earn £8.68 an hour on average, whereas those with higher education earn £12.60 an hour instead. Additionally, only 3.5% of people with a bachelor’s degree are unemployed, and this percentage rises for those with less education. Due to having a specific qualification for a particular topic or subject, your preferred career choice should be more available to you. As well as this, you’ll be in a better position to leave one job and enter another than those without higher education because of the qualification that you’ll have to your name, showing the importance of higher education when you’re trying to pursue your dream career.

Skill Acquisition

Throughout your higher education experience, you will acquire and develop a range of skills that will be very useful in the work place. For example, having the curiosity to ask questions as well as the ability to analyse situations will be very credible skills to hold, giving you a greater edge in your desired industry. During the process of obtaining a higher education qualification, you’ll also learn a lot about your chosen subject in fine detail, helping you gain greater understanding and knowledge about what the career entails. This could be helpful for you to prepare yourself for what will be expected of you, or alternatively, help you to decide whether the career choice is the right one for you, preventing you from investing your time in a work place that doesn’t satisfy your needs.

Personal Development

As useful as skills are in the work place, if you didn’t have enough confidence or self-worth, you wouldn’t be able to excel at your chosen occupation. Crucial skills that will improve your personal development are communication and critical thinking skills. Especially in businesses, effective communication is essential, as you will need to work within a team with other colleagues as well as talking to clients and ensuring they’re receiving excellent customer service. By having a higher education, you are allowing yourself to develop as an individual and learning how to tackle life’s unpredictable problems. Higher education will also allow you to securely identify your aspirations and passions, giving you more motivation and drive to pursue your dreams.

Competition

The majority of job vacancies will have several applicants, and thus you need something that will make you stand out above all of the others. A higher education qualification will help you with that. By being qualified in a topic that is appropriate and useful to the field that you’ll be working in, you’re already at an advantage before the application process has even started. Therefore, by having a higher education, you’re providing yourself with the opportunity to secure a career in the industry that is ideal for you, showing its importance in today’s generation.