Rick Cutler’s First Melancholy, Then The Night Stretch Captures Emotions

First Melancholy, Then The Night Stretch (New Dude Records) is the flawless, meditative album by Rick Cutler.

Talented composer and musician Cutler weaves together for music lovers a beautiful jazz piano album that showcases his innate ability to capture listeners’ emotions.

Each original song on First Melancholy, Then The Night Stretch was recorded solo without interruption, definitive proof Cutler is a musician who knows exactly what he’s doing and how to execute an enchanting new age album.

Established Musician Rick Cutler

Rick Cutler boasts an impressive musical resume. The percussionist and keyboard player studied classical music at the the renowned center of performing arts Juilliard School in New York City. In addition to performing on Broadway and writing musical scores for television and film, Cutler has also worked as a keyboardist and musical director for Gregory Hines, and as percussionist for Leonard Bernstein.

Cutler’s first album, Sanctuaries (New Dude Records), was released in 2005. He currently tours as a drummer for Liza Minnelli.

First Melancholy: 18 Original Songs

The meditative soundtrack First Melancholy, Then The Night Stretch features 18 original compositions by Cutler. All songs are calming and laid-back, the perfect complement for a stretch of relaxation or quiet night in.

“Gentle Nightmares” is a dream-like track that highlights Cutler’s exceptional finger work with its gentle-yet-dizzying melody, indicative that he knows how to mix style with emotion. “From Then Till Now” is another track with engaging and unique key work, and highlights Cutler’s ability to lead his listeners in a variety of directions within one neat and tidy song.

Perhaps one of the most unique features of the album is the song trilogy “Alien Landscapes” parts 1, 2, and 3. These three songs are haunting, as listeners can close their eyes and picture the eerie wind blowing across the earth.

If pressed to choose a favorite song from the album, “Who Needs Words” would be it. This is a beautiful song fitting for all those moment where no words are necessary, whether alone or with someone special.

Moods and Emotions in Music

Cutler’s talent for emitting emotions and thoughts through his precise key work is demonstrated through out the entire album. First Melancholy, Then The Night Stretch is an extraordinary piano instrumental album that will surely enchant all listeners, from music experts to the casual new age appreciator looking for a period of inner reflection. I believe this album was created entirely with its listeners’ moods in mind, and as such is a musical success.

To hear song samples, please click > Rick Cutler’s First Melancholy, Then The Night Stretch