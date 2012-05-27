How Many Big Fat Lies Do You Tell Yourself?

Amy Ahlers writes, “The most important relationship in your life is your relationship with you.” Yet, the majority of us women have a demeaning, unfulfilling relationship with ourselves.

In her new book, Big Fat Lies Women Tell Themselves: Ditch Your Inner Critic and Wake Up Your Inner Superstar (New World Library), Ahlers inspires us to become our true selves by leaving behind our inner mean girl and the lies she tells.

Even if you’re not conscious of some of the lies you tell yourself, this book will help you realize how detrimental self-criticism is, and serves as a guide to transform your life in powerful ways.

Promoting Personal Growth

Amy Ahlers is a certified life coach who leads workshops and lectures based on encouraging people to listen to their inner wisdom. She is the CEO of Wake-Up Call Coaching, a service dedicated to empowering women to transform their inner world into a place of peace, and the co-creator of Inner Mean Girl Reform School. Ahlers had appeared on numerous television show and radio programs, as well as had her expertise featured in several publications.

Big Fat Lies Women Tell Themselves is her first book.

Book Exposes Common Lies

More than just a self-help guide, Big Fat Lies Women Tell Themselves is well-written book that highlights the “lies” that women tell themselves. These lies come from our “inner mean girl,” destroy our self-esteem, hold us back from our goals, and stall us from achieving peace and happiness within ourselves. These lies are detrimental to our physical, emotional, and spiritual health, so why do we do this to ourselves?

Says Ahler: “Through my personal experience and in my work as a coach, I’ve found it’s because human beings feel more comfortable ‘playing small.’ We cling to comfort, thus continuing to hold our own power hostage.” Ahler’s book identifies our “inner wisdom”: this is our truth, or our intuition. She explains how inner wisdom is so much more powerful than inner mean girl, and listening to it will allow our “inner superstar”—the brilliant light that shines within us—to emerge.

Chose to be Fabulous

Big Fat Lies Women Tell Themselves is a manual for women to follow in order to eradicate the harmful lies from their minds and embrace the truth of who they are.

Ahler identifies 59 lies that are classified into seven categories about self-worth, body and self-care, success, money, love and relationships, being authentic, and about your spirit.

Examples of common lies include:

I am damaged goods.

It’s too late for me.

If I say no, people won’t like me.

I’m a failure.

If I forgive, I condone.

It is more important to be polite than to be authentic.

I have no purpose in life.

For each lie, Ahler explains the truth, reverting the negative thought patterns into empowering perspectives. Every lie is also accompanied by a challenge or exercise designed to engage inner wisdom and hear her truth. There is also an affirmation following each lie that she encourages readers to repeat aloud frequently as reminders of the truth.

Transform Yourself

Ahlers has created a free readers toolkit available at bigfatliesthebook.com, where worksheets and affirmations can be printed and used during readers’ transformational journeys.

Big Fat Lies Women Tell Themselves is a book that will change the negative and destructive thought patterns of millions of women, allowing peaceful and powerful thoughts to take their place. It is a must-read guide for every woman.

For more information, please click > Big Fat Lies Women Tell Themselves: Ditch Your Inner Critic and Wake Up Your Inner Superstar by Amy Ahlers

Watch an Interview with Amy Ahlers