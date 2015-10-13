5 Reasons why World war 3 is feared in 2015/16

We have to be conscious about what is happening in our world: Talks of a world war are spreading like a wild fire: but right now we have to consider the facts and be realistic. The facts are disturbing hence some would find it very hard to remain positive in view of what is happening in our world. Perhaps one of the greatest concerns today in Europe and the west is that we are edging closer to word war 3. In this article we will analyse the following issues that underlies a world war 3 scenario:

1. The potential role of Russia/China and then the USA/NATO/Turkey/Israel/ Saudi Arabia and Japan in a world war 3 scenario

2. The issue of nuclear escalation and why citizens in the west needs to wake up

3. How Vladimir Putin views himself in relation to Muammar Gaddafi and how John Mc Cain has escalated this

4. Ideologies of Armageddon in Syria as well as Gog and Magog

5. The significance of a 3rd intifada in occupied Palestine / Israel

First I will start by saying that citizens of the USA and Europe are at a significant disadvantage if we expect that war related profits are going to continue to prop up our lifestyles. With the British pension funds being largely supported by BAE systems, a weapons manufacturer which sells weapons to oppressive regimes such as Saudi Arabia – and people like US senator John Mc Cain who personally oversee the delivery of weapons to terrorists in the Middle East, we have to be honest with ourselves that this is no longer an ethical and sustainable way of living. Now religious views originating from Zionism and Christianity seeks to purport what is happening as something rather normal according to the scriptures, which implies that we simply have to go along and turn a blind eye about what our governments are doing with our tax money and defense spending. However one has to listen carefully to what Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping said at the latest UN general council meeting in New York: These leaders are from a low context culture, which does not threaten in the way we do in the West. They are more cold and polite – however we therefore misjudge them and the potential for a sudden breakout of a potential world war 3 scenario. At this point in time, hyperinflation in the UK, with the TESCO / UNILEVER fallout is also of great interest.

1. The potential role of Russia/China and then the USA/NATO/Turkey/Israel/ Saudi Arabia and Japan in a world war 3 scenario

Russia has been demonized by western media. We all forget that NATO promised Gorbachev that we will not move one inch closer to Russia’s borders. We are reminded that the US acted with a great zeal to prevent Cuba from hosting Russian missiles, hence the Cuban Missile crisis of October 1962. However when Russia responds to NATO’s encroachment to it’s borders, some of our Western leaders pretend that Russia does not have a right to protect their borders and dismisses Russia’s actions as sheer aggression. We have to remember that John Mc Cain specifically threatened Vladimir Putin with a violent overthrow and a revolution – and that it is therefore normal that Russia would be defensive and proactive. Yes, many Westerners seem to understand this and support Vladimir Putin’s stance, as we do not find it hard to have empathy with Russia’s situation. However those in government seem to have a more wreckless stance.

Now if we consider the US gameplan, drawn up by Zbigniew Brzezinski, the US is unlikely to participate in a war with Russia. Brzezinski has a fantasy of seeing Russia/Iran/China in a confrontation with Turkey/Israel/Saudi Arabia, where the US and NATO will simply stick together to prevent the war from affecting Europe. This strategy / fantasy is flawed however since neoconservatives like John Mc Cain and Hilary Clinton are way more aggressive than Obama and Brzezinski. The UK is also a factor – since their lies and misinformation was effective at drawing the US into the 2nd world war, and will no doubt try their best to draw the US into a 3rd world war scenario.

Next we have to consider China and Japan: I would start by saying that don’t expect Japan to be a genuine ally. A lot of recent diplomatic dancing to the US’s tune by Shinzo Abe is simply because Japan is held captive by the US’s presence on it’s territory. Yes, Brzezinski would also love to see a war involving Japan / China and the Korea’s – but we cannot yet expect that the Japanese and the Chinese would be so stupid to fall for a divide and rule type war being imposed upon them. They could simply be buying time and waiting to see whether the US/NATO would rather get involved in a war that would impair it’s economy, resulting in a stronger ASIA.However where China differs from Japan is this: The intention of the “color revolutions” were to roll from the Middle East, through Russia and all the way into China. The violent overthrow of both the Russian and Chinese governments has always been a fantasy for our Western power brokers – and that unites China and Russia (as well as Iran) in a common goal. It is for this reason, that Syria may well be considered the RED LINE for China and Russia, which I will discuss later in this article.

2. The issue of nuclear escalation and why citizens in the west needs to wake up

In the West we are told that Nuclear war is highly unlikely – and we all expect that conventional war options will first be exhausted. This is an illusion. Let’s consider the facts for a moment. To begin with, someone like Vladimir Putin who witnessed Gaddafi being executed in public, according to the West’s instructions, is not going to go down the same way. In Putin’s mind, he thinks that he’d rather take down several million people with him, than go down alone. Now Russia does not have a chance against NATO in a conventional war. However, mutual destruction is assured in the case of a nuclear war. Russia’s first-strike capabilities with a nuclear war is the only chance it has of defending itself against NATO and this is why it is so important that NATO is more sensitive towards Russia’s strategic interests. Many analysts belief that it will take a lot less to prompt Putin to press the nuclear button than it would for self-assured NATO countries to do the same. China also realize that they are in the same boat as Russia – and the “human rights” and cyber terror are being touted as excuses to deal with China. Clearly, the presence of sanctions in Russia and the threat thereof towards China, resembles the causes of World war 1, when our imperial nations excluded Japan from world trade – and eventually forced Japan and it’s allies to become aggressors. Today, those who the west has chosen as enemies have a different mindset and they will be more proactive. We have to realize that threatening Russia with ISIS/ISIL and the threat of NATO in it’s backyard, is pushing us all closer to a nuclear world war 3 scenario.

3. How Vladimir Putin views himself in relation to Muammar Gaddafi and how John Mc Cain has escalated this

At the time of the revolutions in the Middle East, John Mc Cain went onto twitter to inform Vladimir Putin that “revolution is coming to a town near Putin”. This was also an indirect threat to Putin’s own life, since it is usual that in the West we either abuse the power of the ICC (International criminal court) to persecute leaders we got rid of, or to kill them as was the case of Gaddafi. John Mc Cain, many would argue is an unconvicted war criminal – he physically went to Syria to meet with Al Qaida and ISIS – and then reported back on Western media that these are “good guys”. The fact that the western media and public did not denounce Mc Cain’s support for terror – and the way in which Gaddafi was overthrown, has led Putin to declare that “Russia should arm herself and be prepared”. The intervention in Ukraine showed that Russia has indeed prepared itself and surprised the West with its soft skills and tactical abilities.

4. Ideologies of Armageddon in Syria as well as Gog and Magog

Now, many religious followers are discussing in their circles that Armageddon is shaping up in Syria, since the armies of the world is gathering there. Others simply belief that Putin is the “King of the North” according to their scriptures in the bible – and that Gog and Magog would involve Russia/Iran vs Israel/Turkey/Saudi Arabia. There is indeed great confusion as they are all frantically trying to interpret bible verses and the one expert tries to be more accurate than the other expert, often presenting themselves in the form of prophets. Do western citizens actually need a prophecy to tell them to STOP funding terror? Or is it simply the notion that those brainwashed by religion is more likely to accept wars and will not resist it when the world is drifting towards a world war 3 scenario?

5. The significance of a 3rd intifada in occupied Palestine / Israel

One should consider what Jewish moderates such as Noam Chomsky has said in his arguments. Israel always tried to drag the world into it’s mess. US citizens tax money goes towards military equipment given to Israel for free, yet they are the only nuclear power in the Middle East. What an irony that Iran has to be disarmed but Israel is left untouched. Now, finally, Palestinians are rising up against the apartheid state being enforced against them – and many are even calling it a 3rd intifada. I am not so sure if this is the case, however what is significant, is that Palestine has kicked off shortly after Russia’s arrival in Syria, almost as if they perceive Russian presence as a moral boost. This has not been Putin’s attention – and in fact, Putin whose mother herself is Jewish, has made an effort to work with Israel and to reassure Nethanyahu of Russia’s objectives. Yet the timing of the current violence in Israel is disturbing and those who are now reading into the scriptures, are once again finding ideological viewpoints to support the current chaos.

We face a situation where extremism on many fronts is threatening a peaceful civilization: First and foremost, we have extremists in our NATO governments who are pursuing their own agenda, which is expansionist in nature and highly aggressive towards China and Russia. Secondly, the European borders is now flooded with extremists who embed themselves among genuine refugees from Syria. This will represent a major challenge to our civilization. However we cannot let ultra nationalism and xenophobia against migrants take our eyes of he real issue: Which is our collective responsibility to avoid self destructive, greed inspired tendencies to push us towards a world war 3 scenario.

Finally, there is hope: Many European leaders, including Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage are now coming forward to advocate better relations with Russia.